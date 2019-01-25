Lane closures, intermittent traffic stoppages on southbound I-35 to begin next week in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – The Moore Police Department is warning drivers that lane closures and intermittent total traffic stoppages on southbound I-35 will begin next Thursday in order to place beams for the 34th street bridge.

The first closure will be Thursday, January 31. Beginning at 8 p.m., traffic will be restricted to one lane on southbound I-35 between 4th St. and 34th St.

All traffic on I-35 will be intermittently stopped while the beams are craned into place over I-35.

The southbound on-ramp at 19th Street will be closed.

The west service road will also be closed from 19th Street to Indian Hills Road to through traffic. Local access to businesses will be provided.

Traffic will be open to all lanes before 5 a.m. on Friday.

Telephone Road will be the primary detour during the duration of the project.

Saturday, February 2, between 8:00 a.m. and 6 p.m., the west service road will be closed at 34th St. while beams are installed over the service road. Only local traffic will be allowed between 19th and Indian Hills Road. Interstate traffic will not be affected.

Lane closures and intermittent total traffic stoppages on I-35 northbound will take place at a date to be determined later to allow for setting the beams over the northbound I-35 traffic and the east service road.