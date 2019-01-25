Man wanted by OKC police for indecent exposure online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police need your help finding a man wanted for indecent exposure.

“Unfortunately, we see people exposing themselves online fairly often,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department PIO.

30-year-old Sergio Raul Rentenria is wanted by Oklahoma City Police Sex Crime Investigators for exposing himself during an online video chat.

“The suspect found this victim on a social media site where she was trying to sell something. The suspect told her he was interested in what she was selling,” Morgan said.

Police said Rentenria asked the victim to video chat so he could get a better look at the item she was selling on Facebook. When the victim answered the call, she saw something she didn’t want to see.

“He was actually on the other side of the video performing a lewd act,” Morgan said.

The victim immediately hung up and contacted police.

As of now, Rentenria’s Facebook profile is nowhere to be found. But police are now warning other online sellers.

“Don’t video chat with strangers. If somebody’s interested in what you’re selling, tell them that the photos are the photos you’ll provide of that item,” Morgan said.

And if you’re meeting up to buy an item, don’t go alone.

“Use a local police station or fire department. Make sure it’s in the middle of the day in a well populated, well-lit area,” Morgan said.

Rentenria now has a warrant in Oklahoma County. Police are asking you to contact 911 if you know where he is.