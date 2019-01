MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A local animal shelter is asking for help finding loving homes for adoptable dogs.

On Thursday, Midwest City Animal Welfare posted a video to Facebook, saying their dog kennels are all full.

The shelter is looking for loving homes to adopt some of the dogs.

Midwest City Animal Welfare is located at 7221 N.E. 36th St. in Midwest City. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday but they are closed one hour for lunch.