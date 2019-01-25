Mother, son arrested after Oklahoma man’s body discovered by hunter

ANTLERS, Okla. – A mother and son are facing charges connected to an Oklahoma man’s murder after his burned body was found by a hunter.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXII, Brian Dunlap got into an argument with Davey Moore on Saturday. A witness said that the men argued, and Dunlap told Moore to come to a bedroom. At that point, she says she heard a loud bang and her husband moaning.

Dunlap came out of the room and told her that it was an accident, and that he didn’t mean to kill Moore. Investigators say Dunlap ultimately told the witness that he took the body to a remote area “where no one would find him.”

However, OSBI agents say a hunter discovered Moore’s burned body on Monday. Authorities ultimately identified him from a tattoo on his forearm.

Dunlap was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder, while his mother, Misty Mack, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact.