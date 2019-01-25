Oklahoma City residents prepare for city council election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will be heading to the polls next month to choose who will represent them on the city council.

The nonpartisan election and potential runoff will decide who represents Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8 on the council for the next four-year term, which begins in April.

If you would like to cast an absentee ballot, you must request the ballot by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 in order for it to be counted.

Qualified candidates, listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, are:

Ward 2 (see sample ballot)

Suzanne Broadbent

Marilyn Davidson

James Cooper

Tracey Halley Terrell

Mike Dover

Ward 5 (see sample ballot)

David Greenwell (incumbent)

Kristina Hull

Ward 6 (see sample ballot)

JoBeth Hamon

Nathaniel Harding

Jim Holman

Ward 8 (see sample ballot)

Lauren Durmus

Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)

The city council election is set for Feb. 12.