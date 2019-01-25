Police: Indecent exposure suspect targeted victim on social media site

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are warning women about an indecent exposure suspect who is allegedly targeting people via social media.

Investigators say 30-year-old Sergio Raul Renteria is wanted by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit regarding an indecent exposure case.

Officials say Renteria has contacted at least one woman via social media, acting as though he was interested in purchasing something she was selling.

After a brief conversation, investigators say Renteria called the victim on a video chat. When she answered, he was allegedly performing a lewd act in front of the camera.

If you know of his immediate whereabouts, call 911.