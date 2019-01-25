Ponca City police: Oklahoma man hasn’t been seen since December

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Ponca City say they are searching for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since December.

On Jan. 21, dispatchers with the Ponca City Police Department received a call about a missing man.

Friends say 31-year-old Joshua Kyle Battiest was last seen on Dec. 22, but he hasn’t shown up for work since then and has not contacted friends or family.

Battiest is a Native American man, standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and multiple tattoos including a lettering tattoo on his left hand, a bear paw tattoo on his left hand, a tattoo on the left side of his head, a tattoo on his stomach and tattoos on his upper left arm.

He also goes by the alias Koi Lusa.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Ponca City police at (580) 767-0370.