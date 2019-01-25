× Tentative agreement reached to end partial government shutdown- for now

WASHINGTON – After 35 days of a partial government shutdown, it seems that a tentative agreement has been reached.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that the longest shutdown in U.S. history has come to an end, at least temporarily.

“We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said.

The agreement that has been reached would reopen the government for three weeks while leaving the issue of the border wall up for future debates.

Trump said the measure, which will go before the Senate, will reopen the government until Feb. 15. He also added that all federal employees should receive back pay “as soon as possible.”

Once the measure is passed, lawmakers would have three weeks to talk about funding for Trump’s standing border wall.

Trump said if the border funding isn’t acquired by Feb. 15, the government will either shut down again or he will declare a national emergency.

“This is an opportunity for all parties to work together,” Trump said.

The agreement came as several major airports across the country were forced to delay flights as staffing levels dropped.

Early Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that air traffic was delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues at a regional air traffic control center.

There was also concern regarding tax filing season, and the thousands of IRS agents who would have to report to work without pay.

The shutdown began in December after negotiations between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration over the president’s demands for a $5.7 billion border wall stalled.