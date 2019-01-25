St. Louis officer charged in shooting death of colleague

Posted 6:47 pm, January 25, 2019, by

St. Louis police officer Katlyn Alix, 24, was killed in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 24th, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) said in a statement. The officer was off-duty at the time she was shot. Full credit: St Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow officer while authorities say they were playing with guns.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Friday announced the charge against 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren in the death of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix.

Alix was with two male officers at an apartment when she was killed early Thursday.

A probable cause statement from Gardner’s office says Hendren and Alix were “playing with firearms” when the shooting occurred.

The men drove her to a hospital where she died.

The two male officers were on-duty at the time.

Alix was off-duty.

Police Chief John Hayden has declined to answer questions about why the officers had gathered at the apartment, which was home to one of the men.

A message seeking comment from police was not immediately returned.