Student arrested after unloaded gun found in backpack at Putnam City North High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – A student has been arrested after an unloaded gun was found inside of a backpack at Putnam City North High School.

Officials said the gun was found around 9:15 a.m. Friday, as they were investigating an unrelated incident and about to search the backpack.

The student told officials they would find something that should not be in the backpack, and that’s when the gun was found.

The student was then arrested and taken off school property.

Officials said a phone call was made to all parents, letting them know what happened.

No other details have been released at this time.