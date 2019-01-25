× Thieves steal ATV, skid loader from Blanchard property

BLANCHARD, Okla. — Authorities are trying to track down several pieces of large equipment that were stolen from a property in Blanchard.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says an ATV, skid load, and numerous other tools were stolen from the property on Jan. 13.

“The two most significant items stolen were a red 2018 Case Scout side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, serial No. YDXCE5078, and a 2004 New Holland LS 170 skid loader, serial No. 156232. The ATV was outfitted with an aftermarket LED light bar, and the skid loader had a BDS brush grapple attached,” a press release issued Friday states.

Other notable items stolen were a number of DeWalt hand tools, a cutting torch, oxygen tank, welding hood, and air compressor.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Bart Perrier at (918) 847-3231.