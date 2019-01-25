× Traffic alert: Interchange ramp on turnpike to close nightly

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers who travel along the John Kilpatrick Turnpike may need to find a detour in the coming days.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say there will be overnight closures along the eastbound I-40 and northbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike interchange ramp.

The ramp is between Mustang and Morgan Rd. on the turnpike.

Officials say the closure will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Sun. Jan 27 to Friday, Feb. 1. It will also be closed 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, Feb. 3 to Friday, Feb. 8.

During that time, motorists will be detoured to eastbound I-40 at Hwy 4/ Mustang Rd, and then will have to travel north to U.S. 66 and back east to the turnpike.

The ramp will be reopened during the day and should not affect traffic.