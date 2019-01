× 1 killed, 2 injured in Shawnee accident

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A two-vehicle accident, that occurred Saturday evening at 45th Aydelotte, has left one dead and two injured according to the Shawnee Police Department.

Officials say two people were transported by ambulance to OU Medical following the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will continue to update you with more information on this story as it develops.