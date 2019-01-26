5 dead after shooting spree in Louisiana

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway in Louisiana following a string of shootings that left the suspect’s parents and 3 others dead, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities are looking for 21-year Dakota Theriot after two Saturday morning shootings in Ascension and Livingston parishes, near Baton Rouge.

“This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I’ve seen in quite a while,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The suspect, Theriot, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The Theriots were alive Saturday morning when deputies arrived to their home and were able to identify their son as the gunman, Webre told reporters.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre told reporters.

“Dakota Theriot lived there for a brief period of time but was recently asked to leave the residence and not to return,” Webre said.

Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing three more people less than 30 miles northeast in Livingston Parish.

The victims, Billy Ernest, 43, Summer Ernest, 20, and 17-year-old Tanner Ernest, were found dead Saturday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

At least one of the Livingston victims was a friend of Theriot’s, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shootings.