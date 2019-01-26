× Boil Order issued for the Nash water system

GRANT CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a boil order for the Nash Water System, located in Grant County.

The DEQ advises that users of this water system should use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

This order was issued due to the presence of E. coli.

Consumers of the water system will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.