Enid PD issues Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old with dementia

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man with dementia.

Larry Williams was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the 2700 block of Breckenridge Rd.

Williams was wearing blue jeans, a “western shirt,” jean jacket, and a white cowboy hat.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.