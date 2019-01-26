× ODOC, area law enforcement searching for correctional center walkaway

McALESTER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and local McAlester law enforcement are searching for a man serving time for car theft who walked away Friday night from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison for men.

At around 7:40 p.m., a K-9 officer on patrol saw Aaron Foote, 48, leave the facility’s chapel service and walk behind the building.

The officer followed him and asked what he was doing.

Foote then ran away west from the facility, and the officer lost sight him in the darkness.

Foote was serving a four-year sentence for car theft out of Oklahoma County. Authorities say he has a rap sheet stretching back to 1990 for crimes including theft, second-degree burglary, domestic abuse and kidnapping.

Foote was last seen wearing only blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

Facility security staff, Oklahoma Department of Corrections agents and area law enforcement are looking for Foote.

Foote is described as white, 5′ 10″, weighing 176 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Saturday visitation at the facility is canceled.