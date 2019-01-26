ODOC searching for Tulsa fugitive

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man who walked away from a Tulsa halfway house.

Stephen Mansell left for work on Nov. 29 and failed to return to the Tulsa Transitional Center.

Mansell was serving time for multiple offenses including drug possession, eluding police, second-degree burglary and having burglary tools.

Mansell is described as white, 6′ 4″, weighing 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.