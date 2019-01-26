× OKC Firefighters respond to hazardous I-44 semi-rollover

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are responding to a roll-over involving a semi-truck that occurred near the junction of I-240 and southbound of I-44.

Officials say that the semi-truck had a placard indicating that it was carrying corrosive materials; and that they have requested a hazmat unit after an estimate of 30-50 gallons of the materials leaked. Authorities are instructing drivers to exercise caution at this time.

A cause has not been determined.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.