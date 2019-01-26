× Update: OKCPD find missing 11-year-old

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police Department officials say 11-year-old Simone Miller has been found.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Simone Miller was last seen leaving Moon Elementary Academy (1900 NE 13th St.) around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Miller was wearing her school uniform: white polo shirt, khaki pants, black Converse, and a black puffy coat.

She is described as a black female with brown eyes and burgundy braids.

If you see Miller or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.