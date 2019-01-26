× Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they are saddened to announce the death of a retired K-9 deputy.

Falco retired in 2018 after serving the agency for many year.

“Falco enjoyed his retirement, continuing to protect and love his family. Until his last seconds of life he tried to please his family and show the love he had for us. Falco wasn’t just a dog or K-9, he was my partner. I depended on him on many issues that wasn’t in his expertise but he never let me down,” says Falco’s former handler.

“He served the citizens of Oklahoma County with distinction and honor,” says Mark Opgrande, public information officer for OCSO.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at the Precious Pets Cemetery in Spencer. Viewing begins at 10 a.m., and the funeral will start at 11 a.m.

Rest In Peace, Falco. Your service will not be forgotten.