15-year veteran of Oklahoma City Fire Department passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 15-veteran of the Oklahoma City Fire Department passed away over the weekend.

According to the fire department, Lieutenant Daniel Hyer passed away the morning of January 26.

“Lieutenant Hyer was a 15-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Fire Department,” the fire department said. “Daniel was a dedicated and caring individual who will be greatly missed.”

Visitation will take place Monday, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman.

The funeral is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, also at the Havenbrook Funeral Home.