Kevin Durant Returning to Oklahoma City

Kevin Durant is coming back to Oklahoma City....for one night.

Durant tells ESPN he plans on returning March 20th for Nick Collison's jersey retirement. Durant told the worldwide leader, "That group was so special, that whole group from 2010 until I left there, it was special," Durant told ESPN. "It's about time for us to let go of all that extra stuff, and just come together -- especially around this time, because it's Nick."

Sources also told ESPN that this isn't a precursor to Durant coming back to OKC to play again. The report says that both sides have moved on and neither have a desire to reconcile. Durant is a free agent after this season.

Sources added that The Thunder are aware of Durant's plans and will accommodate him any way possible.

Collison's 15 year career will be celebrated right before the Thunder face off with the Toronto Raptors.