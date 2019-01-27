× Michigan police commander arrested for drunk driving

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers arrested a member of their command staff after a traffic accident early Saturday morning.

The Detroit Police Department says Commander Johnny Thomas, of the Third Precinct, rear-ended a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck near Mack Avenue and St. Antoine around 12:20 a.m. His BAC level was .182, almost twice the legal limit, police say.

The 49-year-old pickup driver was treated and released from Detroit Medical Center’s Receiving Hospital.

Thomas’ weapon was confiscated and he has been placed on restricted duty until DPD’s internal investigation is complete.

Both the commander’s vehicle and the victim’s pickup truck were towed to an evidence tech garage. Both airbags deployed.

According to the department, a warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“The actions of this member is certainly disappointing but is not a reflection of the men and women who put their lives on the line and serve heroically every single day,” said the department.