Three dead, one child missing after northwest OKC fire
OKLAHOMA CITY- At least three people have been pronounced dead after an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at an apartment complex near May and Memorial.
A woman and two children were pronounced dead.
Officials tell us a man jumped off of a second story balcony to escape the flames; he suffered second-degree burns.
Crews are still searching for a missing third child.
In total, 8 units were damaged in the fire.
