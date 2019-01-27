× Three dead, one child missing after northwest OKC fire

OKLAHOMA CITY- At least three people have been pronounced dead after an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at an apartment complex near May and Memorial.

A woman and two children were pronounced dead.

Officials tell us a man jumped off of a second story balcony to escape the flames; he suffered second-degree burns.

Crews are still searching for a missing third child.

In total, 8 units were damaged in the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.