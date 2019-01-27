× Oklahoma State Remembers The Ten With Win

An emotional day in Stillwater propelled Oklahoma State to a 74-70 win over South Carolina in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The game started the exact same way Bedlam did. Lindy Waters drained a three and the Cowboys were off an running. Thomas Dziagwa hit a pair of triples which helped the Pokes build a ten point advantage.

But the half was puncuated by Cam McGriff who tipped a pass, got a steal, and finished with a big slam on the other end. Oklahoma State was up five at the break.

The second half started with McGriff finding Yor Anei for a slam. Anei was active all day on defense and posted an eight point, 11 board effort.

In the second half. McGriff poured on more of the same. He posted a massive slam that reminded OSU fans of Desmond Mason. Isaac Likekele also hit McGriff with a big alley-oop. McGriff finished with 14 points.

It came down to crunch time, as it normally does, but OSU didn’t blink. Thomas Dziagwa hit his fifth three to give OSU a four point advantage with under five to play. He matched his career high with 19 points.

OSU has had issues turning to a go to scorer late, but Lindy Waters erased that. He hit a clutch layup to seal the game with OSU taking a 72-67 lead. Waters finished with 17.

Next up for the Cowboys, they host Kansas State on Saturday.