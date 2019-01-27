× OSU Hires Sean Gleeson at New Offensive Coordinator

It took an extended period of time, but the Cowboys got their guy. Princeton Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Sean Glesson has been named to the same position at Oklahoma State.

Gleeson has spent the last two seasons in that position. And his numbers are nothing to scoff at. Gleeson led the Ivy League in points per game. He also guided the Tigers to the second best offense in the FCS last season.

Initially it was reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that OSU was pushing hard to land North Texas OC Graham Harrell. However, ESPN reports that Harrell is in advanced talks with USC about their opening. Hours later, Gleeson was named OC.

Gleeson said in the school release, “What attracted me to Oklahoma State was Coach Gundy and his leadership,” Gleeson said. “You look around the landscape of college football and see how long he has been there. He’s built a consistent winner and has a great staff to work with. Now I’m excited to get pointed in the direction of the players and get to work.”

Mike Gundy said in the same release, “We are excited to have Sean join our staff,” Gundy said. “He comes with expertise in quarterback play. Both his offenses the last two years have dominated the Ivy League and have produced two different quarterbacks who were named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.”

Princeton featured Gleeson last season which can be seen here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j80Sxb1Hr7k