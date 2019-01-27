× Police: Indecent exposure suspect taken into custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – An indecent exposure suspect allegedly targeting people via social media has been taken into custody, according to Oklahoma City police.

Investigators say 30-year-old Sergio Raul Renteria was wanted by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit regarding an indecent exposure case.

Officials say Renteria has contacted at least one woman via social media, acting as though he was interested in purchasing something she was selling.

After a brief conversation, investigators say Renteria called the victim on a video chat. When she answered, he was allegedly performing a lewd act in front of the camera.

Oklahoma City police say Renteria was taken into custody over the weekend.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of indecent exposure.