Police, bomb squad investigating unattended suitcase in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after someone left a suitcase near a doorway at an Oklahoma City building.

Police responded to the scene near NE 12th and Lottie just after noon on Sunday.

Officials tell News 4 a suitcase was left near the doorway of the building unattended.

The bomb squad has been called to the scene to investigate.

The incident remains under investigation.