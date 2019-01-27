Sooners Slaughter Vanderbilt by 31 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma had a paint party inside the Lloyd Noble Center against Vanderbilt. The Sooners outscored the Commodores 52-30 in the paint en route to a 86-55 win. The 31 point win is the second largest by the Sooners this season.

Rashard Odomes was a big reason for the Sooners success. He missed just one of his eight shots he took. He dropped 14 points on Vandy.

OU followed that up with Harra's Brady Manek hitting a pair of threes to help Oklahoma go on a 17-0 run. Manek had 16. The Sooners were up by nine after that. In fact, OU closed the half on a 27-7 run.

In the second half, Christian James scored five straight of his game high 21 points. Oklahoma was cruising at that point.

OU was in control so much, Hannes Polla got some run. He was on the receiving end of an alley-oop which led to the Sooners bench going crazy. Polla finished with six.

A full recap of the contest, by Nate Feken, is in the video above.