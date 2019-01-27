× Stolen vehicle car chase in northwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A stolen vehicle prompted a police chase early this morning at Northwest 23rd and Woodward.

Officers say the victim was using their phone to track their vehicle and called police after they realized it had been stolen.

The chase began just after 3:30 a.m. when the police arrived at the stolen vehicle’s location.

The chase ended about 20 minutes later when the suspect ran over stop sticks.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.