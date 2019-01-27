× Tragic apartment fire in NW Oklahoma City leaves woman, three children dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three children and a woman are dead following an overnight apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Quail Ridge Apartments near May and Memorial after receiving nearly a dozen 911 calls about the fire.

Crews first on scene reported heavy fire conditions, and nearly 50 firefighters responded to the incident.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a man who lives on the second floor told firefighters he escaped his apartment by jumping off the balcony. He sustained second-degree burns.

Firefighters were told a woman and three children were still inside the apartment and were unable to escape.

The woman and three children were found dead.

Eight units sustained fire damage and an additional 10 to 12 units had smoke or water damage.

It is unknown at this time if a smoke alarm was present or working.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.