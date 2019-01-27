× Woman arrested after allegedly huffing duster spray then crashing car, Edmond police say

EDMOND, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she allegedly huffed duster spray and then crashed into the yards of two Edmond homes when police attempted to approach her.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday near 15th and Bryant.

Edmond police tell News 4 they responded to the scene after receiving a call about a driver that appeared to be passed out.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle sitting in the driveway and attempted to approach the driver. However, police say that’s when the woman “freaked out” and hit the gas, running the vehicle in between two homes.

Police say the woman was allegedly huffing duster spray and was arrested for DUI.