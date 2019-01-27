× Woman arrested on murder charge after man’s body found burned, Cherokee County officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation into a man’s murder, after his body was found burned earlier this month, has led to an arrest.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Elvis Dry was found burned by deputies on January 20 in the backyard of his home. Investigators believe he was killed on January 15.

A probable cause affidavit was presented to the Cherokee County district attorney’s office who found probable cause to charge Denise Lynn Grass with first-degree murder and desecration of a corpse.

She was arrested in Muskogee by deputies with Cherokee County and members of the US Marshal Service’s Eastern District of Oklahoma Fugitive Task Force.