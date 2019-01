Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Dodgers announced several changes and revisions to the Bricktown Ballpark for the 2019 season.

The Dodgers are installing a newly sodded field with a new irrigation system, a new lighting system, a fan hospitality area down the first base line, and smart screens on the concourse fans can interact with on their mobile devices.

They also introduced new manager Travis Barbary, who has spent 25 years in the Dodgers organization, the last 12 as the catching coordinator.