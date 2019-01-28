× Baylor Routs Sooners in Norman

Baylor dominated Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team on Monday night, beating the Sooners 77-47 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The loss was just two points off the worst loss ever for OU at the Lloyd Noble Center, a 32-point defeat to Florida two years ago.

Oklahoma shot just 27 percent from the field to Baylor’s 54 percent, and were outrebounded by the Bears by seven.

Baylor was 10-for-20 from three-point range, while the Sooners hit just 4 of 20.

The Bears went on 11-0 and 12-3 runs in the first half to build a 39-21 halftime lead, and stretched the lead to 30 before it ended.

Oklahoma had just two players in double figures, with Kristian Doolittle scoring 12 points and Miles Reynolds 11.

The Sooners dropped to 15-6 overall, 3-5 in the Big 12.

OU visits West Virginia this Saturday at 11:00 am.