Cooking with Kyle: Dark chocolate candied bacon

Posted 4:30 pm, January 28, 2019, by

This could be an hors d’oeuvre, sweet ending, or simply a glimpse at Heaven. The candied bacon is spectacular itself; add the dark chocolate component – WOW!

Ingredients

  • 1 package (12-16oz) bacon
  • 2 T brown sugar substitute (such as Sukrin Gold or Stevia)
  • 1 t ground cinnamon
  • 4 oz dark chocolate – 85% to 100% Cacao
    • If using 100%, add sugar substitute to sweeten as desired, but remember that the bacon is both sweet and assertive, so the chocolate should not be too sweet
  • 1 T coconut oil

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and place bacon on parchment, laying flat in strips.
  3. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar substitute and cinnamon.
  4. Sprinkle each slice with mixture, turn over and repeat process.
  5. Place in oven 75-90 minutes, or until bacon is crispy and caramelized. Remove from oven, drain and allow to cool.
  6. In a double boiler, melt Cacao and coconut oil over low heat, whisking occasionally. Add additional, optional sweetener as desired.
  7. Once melted and combined, remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
  8. Dip bacon into melted chocolate (or use a spoon) and place on parchment or waxed paper.
  9. Place in refrigerator to solidify chocolate.
  10. Bacon may be coated either in strips or carefully broken into bite sized pieces. Should chocolate harden, simply rehear over low heat in double boiler.