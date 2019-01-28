Cooking with Kyle: Dark chocolate candied bacon

This could be an hors d’oeuvre, sweet ending, or simply a glimpse at Heaven. The candied bacon is spectacular itself; add the dark chocolate component – WOW!
Ingredients
- 1 package (12-16oz) bacon
- 2 T brown sugar substitute (such as Sukrin Gold or Stevia)
- 1 t ground cinnamon
- 4 oz dark chocolate – 85% to 100% Cacao
- If using 100%, add sugar substitute to sweeten as desired, but remember that the bacon is both sweet and assertive, so the chocolate should not be too sweet
- 1 T coconut oil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 275 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and place bacon on parchment, laying flat in strips.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar substitute and cinnamon.
- Sprinkle each slice with mixture, turn over and repeat process.
- Place in oven 75-90 minutes, or until bacon is crispy and caramelized. Remove from oven, drain and allow to cool.
- In a double boiler, melt Cacao and coconut oil over low heat, whisking occasionally. Add additional, optional sweetener as desired.
- Once melted and combined, remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Dip bacon into melted chocolate (or use a spoon) and place on parchment or waxed paper.
- Place in refrigerator to solidify chocolate.
- Bacon may be coated either in strips or carefully broken into bite sized pieces. Should chocolate harden, simply rehear over low heat in double boiler.