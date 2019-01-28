× Deputy with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office passes away following hard-fought battle with cancer

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Following a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer, a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has passed away, officials announced.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Sam Chestnut passed away on Saturday.

Chestnut served as a reserve with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol from 2008 until his retirement in March 2017.

Before that, he was an officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department for 28 years – 24 of which were with the Tactical Unit.