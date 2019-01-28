Deputy with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office passes away following hard-fought battle with cancer
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Following a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer, a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has passed away, officials announced.
The sheriff’s office says Deputy Sam Chestnut passed away on Saturday.
Chestnut served as a reserve with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol from 2008 until his retirement in March 2017.
Before that, he was an officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department for 28 years – 24 of which were with the Tactical Unit.
“Deputy Chesnut could be seen many days patrolling the OKC Stockyards, greeting visitors from around the world and handing out ‘Traveler & Wrangler Cards.’ There were very few events that the Mounted Patrol participated in that you wouldn’t find Deputy Chesnut attending,” said the OCSO’s Mounted Patrol on Facebook. “He was well respected by his fellow deputies and well liked by everyone who met him. Oklahoma lost a legend today. Deputy Chesnut, you will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Sam.”