Guthrie students identified as victims of fatal NW Oklahoma City apartment fire, school officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three children killed in a devastating apartment fire over the weekend have been identified as students attending schools in Guthrie.

The fire happened before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Quail Ridge Apartments near May and Memorial after the fire department received nearly a dozen 911 calls about the incident.

Three children, two boys and a girl, and a woman, died in the fire.

According to Guthrie Public Schools, the children were students from Charter Oak Elementary; pre-K and first grade. The third child attended Guthrie Upper Elementary as a sixth grade student.

School officials identified the woman as the children's aunt.

The district held an open house on Sunday at Charter Oak Elementary with ceremonies and a moment of silence in memory of the victims.

This week, there will be extra counselors on hand at the school sites.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost children in this tragedy," said Guthrie Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson. "This is truly a sad day in Guthrie. Many of our students and staff will be affected and we pledge to provide the support necessary in this time of grieving.”