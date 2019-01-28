“He was the nicest person,” Friends remember Oklahoma student killed in Marshall County crash 

KINGSTON, Okla. – The community of Kingston is mourning the loss of one of their high school students.

Just after 5 p.m. on January 25, officials say 18-year-old Robert Privett Jr. was driving in his pickup on Highway 70 when he suddenly collided with an oncoming semi.

Privett was killed in the crash and the driver of the semi was injured.

Friends describe Privett, a senior at Kingston High School, as a gentle giant, who was always kind to everyone he’d meet.

“He was the nicest person, big fella, you know, just loving hands and everything,” said J.J. Maldonado, who was working at a nearby grill when the accident occurred.

He was a fan of hugs and smiling, his friends said.

“He was always happy, like, always had a smile, always loved hugs,” said Katelin Morris.

“He’d give everybody hugs – everyday,” said another friend.

KXII says Privett’s father described his son as “the warmest, most loving young man on the planet, and that he never had an enemy or a harsh word for anyone.”

According to KXII, Kingston police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Masonic Lodge in Kingston is accepting donations to help the Privett family. Donations will also be accepted during Kingston’s basketball game on February 1.

Additional counselors and local pastors are at the school Monday to help comfort students.