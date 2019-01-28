Investigators: Man found dead in southwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a southwest Oklahoma City home on Sunday.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police received a call about an unresponsive man in the 500 block of S.W. 68th St.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 33-year-old Cesar Lopez inside the home.

Investigators say Lopez had trauma to his body that was consistent with homicide.

Detectives believe that there were at least two other people in the home with Lopez when he got into an altercation, which led to his death.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.