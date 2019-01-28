× Man accused of inappropriately touching woman, police say

EDMOND, Okla. – A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a golf course has been arrested.

According to a police report, Oklahoma City officers responded to a golf course near Danforth and County Line Road at around 4:15 p.m. on January 25 in reference to an assault call.

An employee at the golf course told police a man, Mitchell Avant, 54, had inappropriately touched her. She told police this was not the first incident with Avant and that he had been previously banned from the property before. He was later allowed to return, a police report states, but was given a 90-day ban from the bar.

Avant was arrested on a charge of sexual battery.