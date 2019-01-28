Missing Iowa 13-year-old who left home after parents took cellphone has been found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa - A 13-year-old Iowa boy, who had been missing since he ran away January 22 from home, has been found deceased, according to Marshalltown police.

Police said Corey Brown's body was located around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown. At this time, there is no evidence that indicates criminal activity is connected to his death.

"I was really devastated because everyone's hopes were up for the best and it was awful news," said Marshalltown senior Abby Brennecke. "I don't know how our town is going to recover from it."

Police said Brown had been missing since he left his home after his parents took away his cellphone and had a "disciplinary discussion" with him, the Des Moines Register reported. For three days in a row after his disappearance, the temperature in the area slipped below freezing.

Since that time, citizens have rallied together posting flyers, lighting their outside lights green and doing whatever they could to try and help bring Brown home.

Family friends said Brown was a boy who had a love for bowling and just having fun.

“We strike, and he's always there to congratulate us, see how well we do. He’s just a happy kid,” said Marshalltown senior Carson Potter.

Marshalltown police said all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated.

Marshalltown Schools released a statement on Brown's death:

"We are saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Brown family and those close to Corey. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We will continue to offer additional counselors at Miller Middle School and Marshalltown High School to assist those in need."

Miller Middle School is where Brown went to school. His older brother, Sammy, goes to Marshalltown High School, where their mother, Michelle, also works.

After an EF-3 tornado struck the town back in July, community members are saying they are finding a way to stay Marshalltown strong, once again.

"It's a really good logo that we have. Marshalltown strong, and we are going to be Corey strong now and stand up for him and make sure his family is feeling loved," Brennecke said.