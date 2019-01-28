Officials: Over 35,000 Oklahoma patients have medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – The number of patients who have been approved for their medical marijuana license in Oklahoma continues to grow.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of Jan. 28, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has received 47,800 applications for patients, 328 applications for caregivers and 3,207 for businesses.

So far, the organization says it has approved 35,862 patient licenses, 220 caregiver licenses and thousands more for businesses. In all, it says it has approved licenses for 902 dispensaries, 1,482 for growers and 389 for processors.

As of January 28,

35,862 patient, 220 caregiver, 902 dispensary, 1,482 grower and 389 processor licenses approved. 38,855 total. — Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (@OMMAOK) January 28, 2019