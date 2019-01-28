Oklahoma schools struggle for increased funding as enrollment continues to climb

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many school districts across the state are struggling to make ends meet, state officials say the number of students enrolled in public schools continues to rise.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, 698,586 students were enrolled in pre-K through 12th grade for the 2018-2019 school year. This year’s enrollment shows an eight percent increase over the last 11 years, officials say.

“As our student population grows year after year, Oklahoma must be prepared to meet a greater set of education challenges than ever before,”said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We must continue to focus on such priorities as a robust pipeline of trained educators in our classrooms, adequate funding to reduce class sizes and a counselor corps to address the trauma our children bring into the schoolhouse and the individual career planning that will ensure they have the opportunity for a successful future.”

Oklahoma has 512 traditional public school districts with 1,802 school sites, 26 charter schools and four virtual charter schools.