One person taken to hospital after stabbing in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A stabbing on the city’s northwest side left one person injured, police say.
It happened near NW 46th and Miller early Monday morning.
Police tell News 4 the victim went into a house when an altercation occurred. The suspect first pointed a gun at the victim, but then stabbed him in the chest.
The victim ran outside and called police.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are still investigating.