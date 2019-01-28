× One person taken to hospital after stabbing in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A stabbing on the city’s northwest side left one person injured, police say.

It happened near NW 46th and Miller early Monday morning.

Police tell News 4 the victim went into a house when an altercation occurred. The suspect first pointed a gun at the victim, but then stabbed him in the chest.

The victim ran outside and called police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.