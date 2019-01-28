‘Pioneer Woman’ having major impact on Oklahoma community

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma business owner and food blogger is having a big impact on one local community.

Ree Drummond created her ‘Pioneer Woman’ blog in 2006 followed by a wildly popular Food Network television show.

For the last few years, Drummond’s latest project, The Mercantile in downtown Pawhuska, has attracted big crowds on a daily basis.

Now, the Journal Record reports the financial boom for the town of 3,500 has been significant. Sales tax collections have doubled and 20 businesses have opened within the last year.

Also, officials say there is 102 percent increase in lodging tax dollars since 2016.