Search underway for Oklahoma man after 2 deputies injured while serving eviction notice, warrant

DEL CITY, Okla. – A search is underway for an Oklahoma man after two deputies have been injured while serving an eviction notice and a misdemeanor warrant.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the two deputies were serving the eviction notice as well as the warrant out of Cleland County for larceny of merchandise from a retailer to 23-year-old Eric Ortiz. It happened 1:30 p.m. on Monday near the 3200 block of Delwood Drive in Del City.

The OCSO said the deputies were injured during a scuffle with Ortiz. As he tried to get away from them, one deputy broke his ankle and the other hurt his shoulder.

Both deputies were released from a local hospital and are recovering at home.

Ortiz managed to get away and faces possible charges of assault on a peace officer, among others.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSCO at 405-869-2501 or 911.