TripAdvisor names best hotels in U.S., world

One of the world’s largest traveling sites has named the best hotels in the United States and around the world.

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards for hotels are based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.

The choices range from best bargain and most luxurious properties to top family-friendly and most romantic hotels.

The Top Hotels in the U.S.

  1. French Quarter Inn – Charleston, South Carolina
  2. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort – Nantucket, Massachusetts
  3. The Spectator Hotel – Charleston, South Carolina
  4. The Inn at Lost Creek – Mountain Village, Colorado
  5. Hotel Jackson – Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The Top Hotels in the World

  1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas – Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
  2. Hotel Belvedere – Riccione, Italy
  3. Viroth’s Hotel – Sien Reap, Cambodia
  4. Kenting Amanda Hotel – Hengchun, Taiwan
  5. Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof – Tux, Austria

The best U.S. hotels in each category include:

