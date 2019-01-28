TripAdvisor names best hotels in U.S., world

One of the world’s largest traveling sites has named the best hotels in the United States and around the world.
TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards for hotels are based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.
The choices range from best bargain and most luxurious properties to top family-friendly and most romantic hotels.
The Top Hotels in the U.S.
- French Quarter Inn – Charleston, South Carolina
- The Nantucket Hotel & Resort – Nantucket, Massachusetts
- The Spectator Hotel – Charleston, South Carolina
- The Inn at Lost Creek – Mountain Village, Colorado
- Hotel Jackson – Jackson Hole, Wyoming
The Top Hotels in the World
- Tulemar Bungalows & Villas – Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
- Hotel Belvedere – Riccione, Italy
- Viroth’s Hotel – Sien Reap, Cambodia
- Kenting Amanda Hotel – Hengchun, Taiwan
- Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof – Tux, Austria
The best U.S. hotels in each category include:
- Top Luxury Hotel: The Peninsula Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
- Best Bargain Hotel: The Trails Inn – Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Top Small Hotel: Desert Riviera Hotel – Palm Springs, California
- Best Hotel for Service: The Inn at Lost Creek – Mountain Village, Colorado
- Best B&B and Inn: Jail Hill Inn – Galena, Illinois
- Best Hotel for Romance: H2O Suites Hotel – Key West, Florida
- Best Hotel for Families: Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort – Convention Center – Anaheim, California