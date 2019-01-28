Two people arrested after Okmulgee County deputy discovers alleged chop shop

HECTORVILLE, Okla. – Two people were arrested after a deputy found an alleged chop shop in Okmulgee County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Ethan Mulkey was patrolling the northern end of the county when he saw suspicious activity at a property that had formerly been known for drug activity.

Mulkey investigated the property and “uncovered the alleged chop shop where he discovered five stolen vehicles from the Tulsa and Glenpool areas,” the sheriff’s office states.

One of the vehicles, a 2018 GMC Sierra, had already been disassembled, cut up and stripped down to its cab, which was the only part of the vehicle left.

Mulkey arrested two people in connection to the incident; Shannon Bond, 32, of Tulsa, and Danielle Bond, 31, of Tulsa. Shannon was arrested for operating a chop shop, transporting a vehicle to a chop shop, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of meth. Danielle was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, attempting to destroy evidence and attempting to escape from arrest.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at (918)756-4311.